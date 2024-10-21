Displaying Weapons on TikTok? Beware as You May be Under Surveillance

The Punjab police have intensified their crackdown on illegal weapons, with a special focus on individuals promoting guns on social media. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has urged strict legal action against those showing weapons in TikTok videos and engaging in aerial firing. The IGP directed that offenders must be brought to justice without any discrimination.

The IGP also ordered regular inspections of the licenses and stock of weapons dealers to prevent illegal trade. He directed regional and district police officers (RPOs and DPOs) to submit weekly reports including their progress in curbing the illegal possession and display of firearms.

The new directives are part of the Punjab police’s broader effort to maintain law and order. However, we will have to wait to check the efficacy of these new measures as many netizens claim that weapon promotion has become a trend on social media these days.

According to the sources, in 2024, during different operations, the police recovered a huge quantity of illegal arms. These reportedly include 1,374 Kalashnikovs, 35,507 pistols, 2,964 guns, 2,635 rifles, and 629 revolvers from suspects across Lahore and other regions. Additionally, thousands of bullets and cartridges were also seized. In Lahore alone, law enforcement agencies confiscated 120 Kalashnikovs, 7,617 pistols, 529 rifles, 289 shotguns, 72 revolvers, and 43,000 bullets and cartridges.

Also read:

Punjab Police Lodges a Written Complaint to Federal Government for Banning PubG