Diversity: Key to happy workplace and communities

Imagine living in a homogeneous world where every person is exactly the same in every way; looks, culture and even thoughts. How would you feel? Life would lose all its colours and rightly so as it is essential to have diversity in life for progress.

Having a monotonous routine and surrounding can be extremely mundane and unhealthy for our mental wellbeing. We are always in need of fresh perspectives, new ideas and forming connection with others. To lead a fulfilling life, one must have empathy, inclusivity and tolerance for other people who are part of their workplace or communities.

Diversity exists in many forms including gender, colour, religion, age or socioeconomic background, amongst others. By embracing diversity, people create equal opportunities for all that enhances overall productivity, creativity and social development. Interaction with people from different backgrounds, can help one learn about diverse cultures, their communication norms and creates acceptance of unfamiliar concepts. This learning further results in diminishing negative stereotypes and associated discrimination of any sort.

Workplace environment plays an integral role in the overall grooming and growth of professionals. Being able to work, socialize and collaborate with diverse people at a common platform is tremendously valuable and empowering.

Companies in Pakistan are also starting to slowly realize the importance of incorporating and promoting a diverse work culture. It is heartening to see some of them not only endorse diversity, but also celebrate it. PTCL is one such organization that falls in the same category where people from across the country collaborate to attain prosperity. Recently, the company also won the Diversity and Inclusion Progressive Award 2019. It was recognized at a national level for the benefits, work-life integration and flexibility it provides in line with the Global Diversity and Inclusion benchmarks.

Learn more about PTCL’s diversity

By employing people from numerous walks of life including females, differently-abled and those having varying socioeconomic and religious backgrounds, PTCL strives to inculcate diversity in the best possible way.