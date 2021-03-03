During the coronavirus pandemic, the need of Drones have been realized for contactless delivery services and for other activities too. Now, DJI has launched a new type of FPV drone which is a hybrid drone that combines the first person perspective, speed and agility of racing drones. These drones are easy to use and carrying the integrated camera functionality of consumer drones.

The latest technology of these drones also offers GPS, obstacle avoidance sensors, the ability to hover in place, brake in an emergency, and return home. There is also an ADS-B receiver system available that alerts the pilots of manned aircraft nearby. The DJI FPV drone is now ready to fly in the air.

DJI FPV: A First Person Hybrid Drone

The DJI FPV drone is coming with the high performance motors that can give a flight to it with a speed of 100kph in just 2 seconds while reaching a max speed of 140kph.

The drone has three flight modes, the Normal mode is designed for new or inexperienced pilots and allows the drone to hover in place, it also detects the obstacle. While the Manual mode takes the training wheels off by giving full control over the flight. The sports mode is giving you some of the safety features of the Normal mode with manual control.

More interestingly, the DJI FPV has also an Emergency Brake and Hover feature that you can engage in any mode only with a press of a button.

Ferdinand Wolf, the creative director of DJI Europe said while announcing the release of the product, “Right out of the box, DJI FPV combines the best available technology for a hybrid drone like no other. It can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project and stop faster than any of them. DJI FPV lets the world experience the absolute thrill of immersive drone flight without being intimidated by the technology or spending hours building a system from scratch. We can’t wait for the world to try it.”

