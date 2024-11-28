DJI Launches Mic Mini: Compact Wireless Microphone for Smartphones & Cameras

DJI has recently launched the latest addition of its wireless microphone series dubbed ‘DJI Mic Mini’. It is a compact and lightweight Lavalier mic system designed for creators who need portability and high-quality audio for smartphones, cameras, and other devices. The mic boasts new features and enhanced battery life. It is perfect for vloggers, podcasters, and filmmakers.

DJI Mic Mini Debuts: Compact Wireless Audio Solution for Creators

The Mic Mini kit includes two wireless transmitters and a receiver. You can easily attach the transmitters to clothing using either magnetic or clip-on attachments. The Mic Mini offers a discreet design for professional audio without drawing attention. The company also included windscreens to minimize interference during windy conditions. The system provides dual connectivity options. Moreover, it allows users to pair the transmitters with the receiver or directly with gadgets via Bluetooth.



The receiver supports a wide range of devices, including cameras, computers, and tablets. It uses USB-C or 3.5mm TRS connectors for connectivity. The USB-C port allows simultaneous charging of the transmitter and the connected phone. Moreover, the Mic Mini is compatible with select DJI Osmo devices like the Osmo Action 4 and Osmo Pocket 3, eradicating the need for the receiver.

The Mic Mini features a two-level noise-cancellation system. It comes with a ‘Basic mode’ for indoor recordings and a ‘Strong mode’ for outdoor use. The system has a safety track feature that records a secondary track at -6dB to prevent clipping. On the contrary, an automatic limiter adjusts recording levels dynamically.



The transmitters deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life, while the receiver lasts 10.5 hours. The charging case included in the standard kit can reportedly recharge the setup 3.6 times. It offers straight 48 hours of use. DJI Mic Mini Price starts at $169. You can purchase it from a DJI website and major retailers.

