Vlogging has seamlessly integrated into our digital landscape, becoming an integral part of our lives. Through this mode of storytelling, we are taken on a journey through diverse perspectives, cultures, and narratives, all from the comfort of our screens. Pakistan is also a home to some great youtubers, among them, Rana Hamza Saif (RHS), Moroo and Umar Khan (Ukhano) are among the ones at the top. The story-telling styles of these youtubers varies from each other. But the unanimity has been seen developing among these three when it came to a comprehensive vlogging smartphone; Infinix ZERO 30 4G.

RHS is famous for his food and travel vlogs. Exploring different food varieties, with his friends, creating random conversations in a seamless manner is usually what Shapack Gang is about. This group recently created a food vlog in old Lahore beautifully capturing the early morning hustle along with the scrumptious local food options available there. From bustling streets to quiet corners, RHS walk us through meaningful conversations, local food places and not to forget; we got to see his favorite most bike. The vlog has been recorded using Infinix ZERO 30 4G outputting true colors via 2k 50MP front vlog camera and 108MP rear camera. “It will add colors to your life”, said RHS to potential vloggers, and his massive viewership at the start of his vlog.

Taimoor Salahuddin, aka Mooroo, is one of the founding youtubers of Pakistan, wo initially started off his vlogging journey by making humor-based content on YouTube. Over the years, his story telling style gains maturity, and he diverted his niche towards more informative and research-based videos, covering local and international travels, history and much more. While describing the history of ‘The Sri Lanka War’ in his recent vlog, Mooroo also talked about the vlogging capabilities of Infinix ZERO 30 4G’s 2k 50 MP front vlog camera. Taimoor emphasized by addressing Infinix ZERO 4G as a dedicated vlog phone for content creators.

Umar Khan aka Ukhano, is another gem, who utilizes his artistic abilities through his out of the box content. Ranging from travel vlogs to daring adventurous, Umar’s content always come through as a surprise for the audience. In his recent most video, he captured the story of Shaheera who transitioned from a full-time student to a full-time actor. Umar recorded her experiences and their conversations using Infinix ZERO 30 4G’s 2k 50 MP front camera and the video result speak for itself: ((link)

Infinix ZERO 30 4G empowers young individuals and content creators to effortlessly capture and share their stories with the world via 2k 50 MP front vlog camera. The 2k video recording enable convenient framing and real-time adjustments while vlogging on the go. In short, as suggested by top youtubers, Infinix ZERO 30 enables unparalleled visual storytelling experience altogether.

