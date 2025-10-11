Do You Post on Social Media Late at Night? It Could Harm Your Mental Health

People who post on social media late at night are more likely to have poor mental health, a new study has found. Researchers discovered that users who are active overnight often report higher levels of depression and anxiety.

Experts explained that while many studies have looked at how often people use social media, few have focused on when they use it. This new research aimed to understand whether the timing of social media activity affects mental well-being.

The research team from the University of Bristol used data from X (formerly Twitter) to study overnight usage patterns. They examined posts and the times users tweeted to identify those who were active between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

To add depth to their findings, the researchers combined this data with the Children of the 90s study — also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Children and Parents — which tracks the health of people in the west of England.

A total of 310 participants were selected based on their posting habits and responses to well-being questionnaires. The team analyzed 18,288 tweets, including retweets, posted between January 2008 and February 2023, before Twitter was rebranded as X.

The results showed that people who frequently posted during late-night hours had significantly poorer mental well-being than those who used social media during the day. The study estimated that overnight tweeting accounted for about 2% of the variation in mental health among participants.

Researchers also found a connection between nighttime tweeting and symptoms of depression and anxiety, though the link was weaker. They believe that staying awake to use social media may interfere with sleep.

The authors explained that blue light from smartphones can suppress melatonin, a hormone that helps people sleep. Moreover, posting or messaging at night can cause mental stimulation, delaying sleep and reducing its quality. Poor sleep, in turn, affects mental health.

“Nighttime content posting could harm users by disturbing their sleep patterns,” said Daniel Joinson, a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study. “Social media is not inherently harmful, but its impact depends on how and when people use it.”

Joinson added that this type of research could guide future policies and interventions to reduce harmful social media habits while encouraging positive online behaviour.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, highlights how the timing of social media activity can influence well-being. It suggests that people should avoid using social media late at night to protect their mental health and improve sleep quality.

The researchers concluded that better sleep leads to better mental health, reinforcing the importance of setting healthy boundaries for online activity — especially after dark.