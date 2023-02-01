Does FB Messenger Really Drain Your Phone’s Battery? Let’s Find Out!

Advertisement

Facebook Messenger is one of the top communications apps designed by Meta. However, it seems that its immense popularity and usage don’t stop it from doing some shady things. It was recently evident in a report, according to which a former employee of Meta sued the company, alleging that FB messenger purposefully drains the phone batteries of customers while disguising it as feature testing. The former employee further asserted that he was fired from the company after he objected to this practice as damaging and refused to engage in it.

A New Revelation by Former Meta Employee Regarding FB Messenger Sparks Users

George Hayward, a 33-year-old data scientist, is reported to have worked on Facebook’s popular Messenger chat application, according to a New York Post investigation. Furthermore, the report asserts that Hayward claimed in a lawsuit against the company that he discovered an internal training manual titled “How to run thoughtful negative tests” that contained examples of experiments in which users’ batteries were purposefully and covertly drained under the guise of testing specific app features. Hayward points out that the procedure is known as “negative testing.” Moreover, according to the report, Hayward said,

I have never seen a more horrible document in my career. I said to the manager, This can harm somebody, and she said by harming a few we can help the greater masses… I refused to do this test. It turns out if you tell your boss, ‘No, that’s illegal,’ it doesn’t go over very well, he added. Advertisement

However, the report does not provide additional details of the document mentioned by Hayward.

The ex-employee apparently denies knowing the precise number of people affected by this technique, but he thinks Facebook is involved because of the internal training module. As per the details, Hayward sued Meta in Manhattan Federal Court, seeking an unspecified amount in damages, but that complaint has now been dropped because Hayward needed to attend arbitration, according to his attorney, who also said that Hayward still stands by his assertions.

People are frequently put in danger when their mobile phone battery is depleted, especially “in situations where they need to communicate with others, including but not limited to the police or other rescue services,” according to the case Meta is allegedly facing.

