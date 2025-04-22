DOJ Proposes Google Chrome Sale to Boost Fair Competition

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states announced major steps to break Google’s search monopoly. A federal court earlier ruled that Google used unfair methods to keep its power. DOJ also proposes Google Chrome Sale to Boost Fair Competition. The DOJ says Google uses a “feedback loop” to stay on top. Here’s how it works:

Defaults : Google pays companies like Apple to be the default search engine.

: Google pays companies like Apple to be the default search engine. Searches : This gives Google lots of user searches.

: This gives Google lots of user searches. Data : These searches help improve its results.

: These searches help improve its results. Quality : Better results attract more users.

: Better results attract more users. Money: More users mean more ad money, which Google uses to keep its default deals.

The DOJ says this cycle makes it hard for others to compete. DOJ also offered five big changes that it wants from Google. Here these are

1. Stop Paying for Default Placement: Google may be banned from paying companies to stay as the default search engine. This would affect deals with Apple and Android makers. Former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy said these payments “freeze the system,” making it hard for rivals to grow. The DOJ also wants to cover not just browsers, but any app or tool that uses a search bar, including AI tools like Gemini.

2. Sell Chrome Browser: The DOJ wants Google to sell Chrome. Chrome handles 35% of all Google search traffic. Experts say Chrome earns enough money to survive on its own. Selling it would help stop Google from keeping so much control.

3. Share Data With Rivals: The DOJ wants Google to share important data with competitors. This includes:

Search data to improve other engines.

Index coverage to train AI tools.

Ad data to boost fair competition.

OpenAI’s Nick Turley said even big companies can’t match Google’s data, making it hard to compete.

4. Make Ads More Transparent: The DOJ also wants Google to give advertisers more control and information. Documents show Google hid some data to keep its ad pricing secret. More openness would help both advertisers and rival platforms.

5. Prevent Workarounds: To make sure Google follows the rules, the DOJ wants a technical team to monitor the company, as was done in the Microsoft case. Also, if these steps don’t work in five years, the DOJ could also push for Google to sell Android.

Google Pushes Back

Google says these ideas raise problems with privacy, security, and fairness. But the DOJ gave strong counter-arguments:

Privacy : Experts say user data can still be protected.

: Experts say user data can still be protected. Security : Even Google’s CEO admits others can offer secure services, too.

: Even Google’s CEO admits others can offer secure services, too. Causation : The law doesn’t require proof of what would happen without Google’s behaviour.

: The law doesn’t require proof of what would happen without Google’s behaviour. Competition: Google’s dominance isn’t just about better products—it’s also about blocking rivals.

What This Means for the Future

This case is one of the most aggressive antitrust efforts since the Microsoft trial. It could reshape how we use search engines.

For advertisers, search traffic may split across more platforms. For users, Chrome could offer different features under new ownership. Moreover, for developers, shared data could lead to better and more varied search tools.

What’s Next?

The court will now review the DOJ’s plan and Google’s response. A final decision may take years. Google is likely to appeal if the ruling goes against it.

Still, the proposal alone might already push Google to change. The outcome will decide whether the search stays under one company’s control or becomes open to new players.

