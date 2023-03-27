Dollar Fluctuations and LC Bans Trigger Severe Balance of Payment Crisis for Pakistani IT Companies

Advertisement

The IT companies and the telecom sector are facing a tough time in Pakistan because of the worsening economic landscape. In the latest instance, one of the largest IT companies MegaPlus, which was hit by the Rupee devaluation and LC ban was warned by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to fulfill its supply obligation. The warning was issued without any consideration that it should revise the terms of the contract. The matter was even leaked to the press for bad publicity to put pressure on the company which made things worst for the company.

Advertisement

MegaPlus is a renowned IT company based in Islamabad that provides Information Technology solutions and has been the latest victim of Government apathy and bad press. It is also one of the largest and oldest Dell-authorized distributors in Pakistan.

As per the details, Megaplus won a bid and was awarded the contract to provide 4,300 computer systems costing Rs 902 million in April 2022. The delivery of equipment was expected to be finished within 18 to 20 weeks after the purchase order was issued. However, during this time the Government banned LC on all imports and the Ruppee dipped to a record low.

Advertisement

The IT Company approached FBR but instead of working out a mechanism to protect the company, it issued a warning to the company to ban its business for failing to provide 4,300 desktop computers. This has severely dented the confidence of the IT companies in Pakistan to work with Government organizations that could delay and make things worse for the digitization process.

Despite all efforts, the company has now finally filed a court petition to prevent FBR from taking any unfavorable action, such as the encashment of securities or blacklisting. The IT company has also asked the court to rule in its favor and terminate the contract for the computer systems which could delay FBR digitization plans.

In a statement, the company also said that contract execution could not be completed on time owing to the state bank’s failure to issue a Letter of Credit. Hence, continuing with the deal would result in enormous financial losses for the firm, as the rupee saw a record-breaking decline in the last year.

Advertisement

Pakistani IT Companies are facing this crisis mainly because of two reasons:

Depreciating Ruppee Causing Balance of Payment Problems:

The fluctuation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has a significant impact on IT companies in the country. This is because many of these companies rely on importing hardware and software components from foreign countries, and the cost of these imports can increase or decrease based on changes in the exchange rate.

The Pakistani rupee is losing its value against the USD persistently since last year. When the Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar, it becomes more expensive for IT companies to import the necessary components for their products and services. This can lead to a decrease in profit margins or even losses, as companies are forced to increase their prices to compensate for the higher costs.

Advertisement

Issues of LCs:

The other issue is of LCs (Letters of Credit). There was a complete LC ban that is still on for a number of imported products amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves. A ban on LCs, or letters of credit, can have a significant impact on IT companies in Pakistan. LCs are a common form of payment used in international trade, where a bank guarantees payment to a seller once certain conditions are met, such as the delivery of goods or services. If LCs are banned, it can create several challenges for IT companies.

Without LCs, IT companies may struggle to receive payment for their products and services from international customers, which can impact their cash flow and ability to invest in future projects. If IT companies are unable to receive payment from international customers, they may lose business. IT companies may also face challenges in importing necessary hardware and software components for their products and services, as suppliers may be hesitant to extend credit without the security of an LC.

Conclusion:

Advertisement

The fluctuation of the Pakistani rupee and issues of LC can create challenges for IT companies in the country, making it difficult for them to plan for the future and maintain stable profit margins. This is also seriously impacting the digitalization process in the country if the IT companies aren’t getting supported by the government.

Check out? MOITT Launches Techlift Boot Camp, Providing World-Class Training to IT Graduates