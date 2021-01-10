Following Trump’s initial 12-hour ban from Twitter that required the removal of a few Tweets, the social media platform has permanently suspended Donald Trump Twitter account.

Twitter posted a release that explained its reasoning. Twitter offers a detailed assessment explaining the risks that Trump’s last two Tweets pose. One of which called his supporters “AMERICAN PATRIOTS” which could encourage further acts like the events that occurred on January 6. Trump’s final tweet read: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Donald Trump’s Twitter Account has been Suspended Permanently

Twitter Inc. official said in a blog post,

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

An internal petition contained more than 300 signatures from Twitter employees that called for Trump’s permanent suspension from the platform. Twitter has enabled Trump to spread misinformation and hateful speech to his followers. This was a long time coming but Twitter had to keep him on the platform for the public’s interest. However now, the account has been suspended permanently.

Source: GSMArena