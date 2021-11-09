Don’t Buy Pixel 6 with Problems- Save Money and shift to Other Smartphones

Amidst all the hype about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, the smartphones came up with many issues. Almost on daily basis, we come across Pixel 6 Problems that are still unsolved and we recommend everyone to go for other smartphone brands instead of wasting their money by investing in the Pixel 6 series. The big and the main issues lie with fingerprint scanners. Initially, users came across an issue with the biometric reader that moved from the rear panel to under display and Google has a good explanation for that. They criticized the security algorithms that take a long time to verify a fingerprint. Now a new issue has affected Pixel 6 and is associated with its fingerprint scanner.

It’s a big issue since it allows people whose fingerprints a not registered to unlock the phone with their fingerprints. This issue was first highlighted by a Reddit subscriber who wrote, “Wondering if anyone out there is experiencing the same issue as me.” Replying to the thread, another user wrote, “I recently purchased a Pixel 6 and have one fingerprint registered to the phone. My wife is able to open the phone using her index finger. I’ve tried wiping the screen protector clean but her one finger works to open the phone every time.”

Pixel 6 Problems and Issues you Should Know Before Buying it

Under the post, many users gave a possible reason for it. One Reddit user said that this is due to an issue that the device is not just recording fingerprints but everything it sees on the underside of the screen protector. This is why the same patterns are accepted because of the pattern on the screen protector.

Other users guessed that problem is with a fingerprint sensor.

“This sensor is far from ideal. It does the job but it seems way more likely to let a similar print slip by.”

Of course, two people cannot have the same fingerprints also the odds of two people having the same fingerprint is 1 in 64 trillion. So, it is clearly evident that it is not a coincidence and the issue clearly lies with the fingerprint sensor which is not at all a coincidence.

It means another issue is added to the list of issues that are associated with the Pixel 6 device. It seems every day we should be waiting for a new problem with the Pixel 6 device. Other problems with Pixel 6 include the disappearance of the fingerprint icon when the always-on display is active. The icon returns when users activate the display again. Moreover, when you will go to the “Developer options” in the system menu, and change the speed of animations displayed on the phone, it will break the fingerprint scanner. Isn’t it bad?

Moreover, there is also another issue that even Google has admitted. Pixel 6 Pro has a bug that makes the display flicker when the device is turned on. The company says that this issue will be fixed in the next security update.

Are you still going to buy the device with all these issues?

