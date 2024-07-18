Don’t Buy Realme 12+ 5G Unless You Know These 4 Things!

The Realme 12+ 5G was launched in the Pakistani market in June of 2024. It stood out in many aspects including its attractive design, AMOLED display, and decent performance. The phone features a 6.67-inch display screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+ certification. In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, which is impressive in this price range and could be the biggest purchase factor for buyers. In addition, there is a huge 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability, which is certainly a plus point.

However, despite these decent features, the Realme 12+ 5G has a few shortcomings that cannot be overlooked.

1) Bloatware Overload

Realme UI usually comes with a lot of bloatware or pre-installed apps. The Realme 12+ 5G has the same issues as several unwanted apps can’t be uninstalled. Bloatware not only clutter the user interface (UI) but also consumes storage space and system resources. Over time, the bloatware can slow down the phone and impact its smooth performance.

2) Disappointing Low-Light Photography

The Realme 12+ 5G’ features a triple camera setup including a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It works fine in good lighting conditions and renders vivid results. However, the phone struggles in low-light conditions. The images captured in low light lack detail and have a lot of noise even with the enhanced NightEye Engine designed specifically to improve night photography.

3) No Expandable Storage

Another shortcoming of the Realme 12+ 5G is the unavailability of the micro SD card slot. Though it offers a generous 256GB of internal storage, the option of further expanding your storage is essential in modern times. Moreover, the presence of bloatware means that a large chunk of internal space is already utilized. Therefore, it can dent sales of the Realme 12+ 5G as industry research shows that storage space plays a key role in the buying decision of Pakistani consumers.

4) Use of Plastic Frame and Overheating During Intensive Use

The Realme 12+ 5G comes with a plastic frame which is a bit disappointing in this price range. Another critical issue is the phone’s tendency to overheat during intensive gameplay tasks. Despite featuring a stainless steel vapor cooling system, the Realme 12+ 5G often becomes quite warm during gaming sessions or when running demanding applications.

Conclusion

Consumers generally make buying decisions based on different aspects and features. It could be possible that a prospective buyer who wants a good night photography phone happens to buy Realme 12+ 5G, which could prove disappointing for him/her. Therefore, this article certainly helps such buyers with their purchasing decisions.

Also read:

Realme 13 Pro Series Launch Date Revealed