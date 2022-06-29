Don’t Subscribe! YouTube Channel gang arrested over professing black magic

Several YouTube channels offering black magic to defeat the power of witchcraft were doing brisk business in terms of subscriptions, views, reviews, and paid subscriptions for the entire course of the magic world a few weeks ago.

One such channel attracted over 200,000 subscribers by providing simple tricks for learning about the power to see gold deposits.

Multan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crime wing has managed to shut down over a dozen such channels and arrest the people behind them. The gang, based in Muzaffargarh’s Jatoi district, claimed to be experts in black magic using owl blood and meat.

After learning about the roaring business of the black magic world, FIA Assistant Director Adnan Khan said he dispatched ASI Rai Muhammad Tanveer to track down the gang’s whereabouts. The FIA discovered the gang ran their operations from the Mehrab Hotel in Jatoi. Mehr Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Shahbaz, Jahangir Akhtar, Amir Raza, Irfan Shah, and Muhammad Shah are among those in charge of the channels.

People desiring children and those experiencing difficulties in their love-marriage pursuits were typical clients.

The suspects also blackmailed several of their female clients by making videos and pictures of them and occasionally stealing money from them.

The FIA filed charges against the suspects under sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, sections 3, 4, and 17 and 21 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.