Don’t Update Your Galaxy A56 Before You Know About This Serious Glitch!

A recent software update for the Samsung Galaxy A56 has left several users frustrated, as many are now reporting bootloop issues shortly after installing the patch. While the update was expected to bring small performance enhancements and a few new features, it seems to have triggered an unexpected problem.

The most notable addition in this update is the ability to launch Google’s Gemini by long-pressing the power button. However, shortly after installing the update, some users say their devices entered a bootloop, restarting repeatedly without reaching the home screen. In many cases, this has rendered phones unusable.

Samsung has not officially responded to the reports, but users on the Samsung Community forums have shared a temporary fix. To recover your device, power it off completely, remove the SIM card, and turn it back on. Once the device boots up successfully, you can reinsert the SIM card without triggering the issue again.

Interestingly, this update has also been rolled out to other models like the Galaxy A26 and A36. So far, no similar complaints have emerged from users of those models.

Until Samsung acknowledges the issue or releases a follow-up fix, A56 users are advised to hold off on updating their devices. If you’ve already updated and are stuck in a bootloop, try the workaround mentioned above before heading to a service center.

This situation serves as a reminder to always back up important data and wait a few days after new updates roll out, especially if your device is critical to your daily routine.