The popular streaming service Netflix will soon allow you to effortlessly transfer your Netflix profile to a different Netflix account. Netflix stated yesterday that it was offering new tools that allow customers to move their profiles between membership accounts. According to the company, this would allow customers to maintain their profiles “even in times of change.” Though this “transformation” may not be what you first have in mind. It allows you to effectively move profiles between accounts if “people move” or “relationships end”

Don’t Worry About your Netflix Account In case you Breakup

For instance, you will be able to get your Netflix account off your ex, including your profile name, video recommendations, maturity level, viewing history, and game saves, “when they start their own membership.” Obviously, nothing would prevent them from utilizing their family’s Netflix account once they move out. This may be the other type of “transformation” that Netflix is reluctant to discuss openly.

In an email, the company stated,

We’ve been testing Profile Transfer in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru since March and have learned that it’s a really valuable feature for members who are starting new accounts during times of change.

Netflix had also been testing a system that would hit users with an additional surcharge if it detected users sharing a password outside of the household where the account was registered.

Nevertheless, studies from the previous year indicated that people in these markets were unhappy with the changes. Netflix tightened its prohibitions on password sharing in Latin America encompassing Argentina, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Honduras in July. Basic subscribers could only add one additional home, while Standard and Premium members could add two and three additional homes, respectively.

A source stated in September that Argentinian account customers were likely the most dissatisfied with these adjustments, given that the country has more than 4.5 million Netflix subscribers. They resorted to Twitter to express their opposition to the trendy hashtag #ChauNetflix. Some users complained that Netflix incorrectly charged them more when multiple devices were linked to the same account. Gizmodo was unable to independently confirm any of these stories, but these tweets indicate a rising opposition to the streaming platform’s objectives.

