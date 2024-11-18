Double Data, Double Fun: Ufone & JazzCash Team Up for Exclusive Offers

In an exciting collaboration, Ufone and JazzCash have announced game-changing offers for mobile users in Pakistan. By subscribing to Ufone Upower 280 or Ufone Super Card Grand Plus through the JazzCash app, users can now enjoy free additional data and a 10% discount on self-subscription. Isn’t it great? So, what are you waiting for? Download JazzCash now. These JazzCash offers provide you with a chance to supercharge your streaming and browsing experience while keeping your wallet happy.

Unlock Free Data with Ufone & JazzCash Offers

The cherry on top is that users can get a 10% additional discount on self- subscription. The offered incentives are as follows:

Offers Base Data Additional Data Total Data Price Ufone Upower 280 8GB 2GB 10GB Rs 280 Ufone Super Card Grand Plus 20GB 5GB 25GB Rs 1250

Download JazzCash: If you don’t already have the app, navigate to your app store and install it. Log In & Select Ufone Offers: Browse available packages and select either Ufone Upower 280 or Ufone Super Card Grand Plus depending upon your need. Confirm Subscription: Complete the payment process and enjoy instant activation with additional perks. With affordable prices, huge data, and a generous discount, this offer is a win-win for everyone. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy non-stop streaming, browsing, and gaming at unbeatable rates. Download JazzCash today and grab your favorite Ufone package to double the fun while staying connected.