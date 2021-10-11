Pakistan has witnessed a great loss yesterday as the Mohsin-e- Pakistan, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has passed away. Around 11 hours before his death, nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan had disclosed that he would challenge in court the flaws in the MDCAT to get admission in medical and dental colleges.

On Saturday evening, Dr Khan was talking to Dawn on the matter related to results released by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). This showed the amount of concern he had for problems faced by the common man and, in this particular case, the miseries of candidates who were asked by the PMC to ignore the initial results.

Dr AQ Khan Planned to Challenge MDCAT Hours Before his Death

“I am going to file a petition on Monday in Islamabad High Court to challenge a faulty MDCAT (medical students’ admission test) because it has destroyed future of hundreds of thousands of students.”

According to him, the government had introduced a faulty MDCAT that compromised the future of medical students in the country.

Just recently, PMC announced that around 125,000 candidates — 65 per cent overall — had failed to get the passing marks.

By seeing the result, he was quite disturbed because of the future of medical students. Therefore, he decided to challenge the issue in the IHC.

About his health, Dr Khan in a strained voice said he had returned home after having Covid 19 treatment at the hospital. However, he was still not feeling well. “I have pain in my whole body,” he added.

As the scientist who made the country an atomic power is no more, it is uncertain whether his family will pursue his petition or not.

Khan is widely regarded as the “Father of Islamic Nuclear Bomb” or founder of gas-centrifuge enrichment technology for Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent program as he developed the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

He acquired his engineering degree from a university in the Netherlands in 1967 and later went on to secure a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from Belgium.

Dr Khan was the first Pakistani to be awarded three presidential medals. He has been awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) twice and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) once.

Check Also: Mohsin-e-Pakistan’ Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passed Away- A Big Loss for All of us

Source: Dawn