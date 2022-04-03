The official Youtube channel of a famous Pakistani Islamic scholar, Dr Israr Ahmed, has been terminated by YouTube. Muslims around the world are not happy with this decision. On the Youtube channel, his original lectures delivered on different occasions were uploaded. The channel got many followers because many Muslims agree and follow his teachings. The channel has almost 2.9 million subscribers and it also got Silver and Golden youtube buttons.

Dr Israr Ahmed Official YouTube channel has been “Terminated” by YouTube

For those who do not know, Dr Israr Ahmed was a Pakistani Islamic philosopher, theologian, and scholar. He also has many followers from South Asian countries, the Middle East, Western Europe, and North America.

See Also: YouTube Android App is Getting Transcription Feature

Dr Israr Ahmed was the founder of Tanzeem-e-Islami and its first ameer. He was against modern democracy and the prevalent electoral system. He wrote almost sixty Islamic and Pakistani books in the Urdu language. Some of these books are also translated into English. Moreover, he also got Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1981.

After youtube terminated his channel, A Jewish news agency is celebrating this move as a victory. Many netizens are sad and outraged by this decision. Muslims from all over the world are thinking of banning youtube. Here are what people are saying about this.

Share your valuable thoughts about this decision in the comment section below.

Check Also: YouTube Music Can Now Repeat When Casting