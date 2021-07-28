Dr.Mario World mobile game to end its services in November

Dr. Mario World, a mobile version of the puzzle game franchise, will be discontinued from November 1st, 2021, according to Nintendo. Dr. Mario World’s mobile earnings are less than 1%, which is most likely the reason Nintendo choses to shut down the game.

When the game service expires, you won’t be able to play it any more. Instead, when you start the game, you’ll get an end-of-service message. Nintendo is also creating a web portal dubbed “Dr. Mario World Memories” that would allow users to reflect back on their game history once the service is no longer available.

End of service notice: The Dr. Mario World game's service will end on Oct. 31, 2021. Thank you very much to the players who have supported the game. For details, please check this link: https://t.co/fC5qnRnLFD — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) July 28, 2021

Dr. Mario World is a Tetris-style game in which you use tablets to shoot viruses of the same colour, just like the original. However, unlike the original, everything goes upward, making it easier to move items around on a mobile screen with one hand. There is also a multiplayer feature in the mobile game, so you may play with your pals.

In early 2020, Nintendo released Mario Kart Tour, a mobile game featuring multiplayer support. That game is said to have been downloaded 200 million times and the firm earned a lot of revenue. Fire Emblem Heroes, however, is by far the company’s most profitable mobile game, with an estimated $656 million in revenue as of February 2020.