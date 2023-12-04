Dr. Umar Highlights Pakistan’s Tech Potential While Addressing Pak-Qatar IT Conference

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) Dr. Umar Saif has said that Pakistan is the emerging digital hub of the region where 30 thousand IT companies and more than 75 thousand IT graduates every year are the way to make this country the future information and communication technology (ICT) hub. Qatar is home to abundant Pakistani knowledge workers, urging Pakistani IT companies to leverage this resourceful Qatar diaspora to establish a foothold in the Qatari market. He was addressing the Pak-Qatar IT Conference here in Doha (Qatar) this day.

Earlier, Dr. Umar Saif inaugurated the Pak-Qatar IT Conference, a collaborative effort mainly involving the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MOITT), the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar and Pakistan Business Council Qatar with support from the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). This conference featured esteemed speakers from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from IT companies of both the countries, showcasing their expertise and strengths.

Highlighting Pakistan’s wealth of talent and success stories in innovation and entrepreneurship, Dr. Umar Saif expressed the potential for Pakistani businesses to provide technological solutions and collaborate with Qatar, particularly in emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity. Forging a common, secure platform that enables professionals from both nations to share knowledge, expertise, and technological advancements can propel both nations’ technological ecosystem to new heights.

Dr. Saif also shared Qatar’s forward-looking vision in expanding its knowledge economy, underscoring the potential for Pakistani businesses to not only offer tech solutions but also collaborate in global ventures.

The Minister further noted that Qatar has taken a big leap in establishing data centers, bringing Microsoft Azure Cloud here and Pakistan has a lot of capability in cloud management, data center operations, and cloud applications. Closer to the Web Summit, one of the largest gatherings of investors and startups scheduled to take place in Qatar,. Dr. Saif encouraged investments in Pakistani startups, expressing confidence that the country is poised to produce the next billion-dollar unicorn.

Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Centre, emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering an environment that promotes robust knowledge exchange, propels the development of IT, and embraces the seamless adoption of digital innovations. He expressed his honor in being part of the event, highlighting its alignment with their commitment to advancing technological landscapes.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, H E Muhemmed Aejaz, lauded the success of the event, noting its significance in the longstanding relationship between the two brotherly countries. He emphasized the potential for cooperation in the IT sector to create a secure technological ecosystem, thereby enhancing mutual trade and economic ties.

Pakistani IT delegation to Qatar, led by IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif, comprising representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and 30 leading IT companies are on 4 days official visit to attend first ever Pak-Qatar IT conference. The primary objective of this delegation was to foster synergy between the two nations in the IT domain and explore opportunities for trade and collaboration. Alongside the IT conference, there are a series of meetings, aimed at establishing a conducive environment for business collaboration in the IT sector for both nations.

The Pak-Qatar IT Conference served as a platform to unlock new possibilities for Pakistani IT businesses in Qatar, creating opportunities for collaboration and trade. Dr. Umar Saif Federal Minister of IT and Telecom, Science and Technology and His Excellency Yousaf Mohamed Al-Jaida CEO, Qatar Financial Centre, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Aejaz Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar, graced the occasion, adding significance to this collaborative endeavor.

The event was deemed a tremendous success, paving the way for unprecedented business opportunities and collaboration in Qatar by fostering a conducive environment between the two nations. Dr. Saif also appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador and his team in organizing such a wonderful event. The Minister’s visit marks a historic milestone in the diplomatic and economic relations between Pakistan and Qatar, opening new avenues for growth and innovation in the IT sector.

Alongside the conference, Dr. Saif spent a busy day meetings with technology companies, prospective customers of participating companies, and representatives of the Pakistani diaspora. Dr. Saif will continue G2G, B2G, and other meetings for the next two days, meeting with IT ministers of Qatar and head’s of important and notable organizations are in schedule.

