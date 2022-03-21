The fake rumors regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s death has been circulating on social media. The false report of Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s death due to cancer has been circulating on the social networking site Twitter, according to details.

Dr. Yasmin Invalidates Fake Rumors Regarding her Death

However, on the contrary, the Provincial Health Minister stated in an interview with Lahore News that she is in perfect health and is working in her office.

In response to the widespread reports of her death, the Health Minister rushed to Twitter to say,

I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and concern.I am Alhamdolillah quite well and very much alive. Any other news is just fake news.

About Dr. Yasmin Rashid:

Yasmin Rashid is a senior Pakistani politician and social activist who is the current Provincial Minister of Punjab for Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education, in office since 27 August 2018. In her professional career, she served as the President of the Pakistan Medical Association from 1998 to 2000. Furthermore, she also served as president of the Pakistan Medical Association Lahore chapter from 2008 to 2010 and has been the chairperson of the Task Force Women Development, and chairperson of the Women Health Committee in Punjab.

Check out? Yasir Hussain Insensitive Comment About Transgender Filled Social Media with Anger