Dramatic Exchange of “I Miss You” Between McDonald’s Pakistan and Twitter

There is always something happening on the roads or the passageways when you roam around in Pakistan. Pakistan has its vibe of positivity and randomness. The franchises here also follow the same path. They always stay awake and do things out of the box. Recently, McDonald’s Pakistan randomly tweeted “I Miss You’ as a promotional stunt. Actually, they want to announce to launch of a brand new outlet in North Nazimabad. Twitter also takes full advantage of the scene. And replied in the loveliest yet sarcastic way possible.

McDonald’s Pakistan Gets “Nahi”

Well, if you are thinking Twitter reply with an “I Miss You Too”. Then, you are wrong. Surprisingly, Twitter replied with a ‘Nahi’! in case you don’t know, this means, no. This leads to a whole thread of Tweets from people and random Pakistani citizens. Some of them start appreciating the services. While others want improvement from the franchise. And a whole lot of people were writing for Free Meals and Discounts. Overall, the thread was very wholesome and people enjoy the random moment. Many congratulate Mcdonald’s for opening up a new outlet as well.

Also read: WhatsApp is Announcing Chat History Transferal Between iOS and Android

Launch of New Outlet

After the first Tweet, the second one disclosed the whole scene. In that, they announce their new opening. They say, “Kheench layi apki yaad, North Nazimabad!”. That makes more sense to the I Miss You message. The company is doing so well in the country as it is doing in other countries. You can have all the options of food items that you can find in any developed country. Their milkshakes and burgers are top-notch and have no match. You can dine-in, take away, or order from drive-thru services.

This surely makes you hungry, right? So, why not order your favorite food in this cold hour of the day!

Also read: Brain Chips from Elon Musk are Gearing Up for Human Trials