DRAP Requests PTA Block Websites Selling Unregistered, Smuggled Drugs From India and Iran

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a stern notice against the illegal online sale and promotion of medicines, requesting the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take immediate action against platforms facilitating these activities. The action marks a significant escalation in efforts to curb the widespread problem of unregistered and smuggled drugs being sold online, a practice that authorities say poses a serious threat to public health across the country.

Multiple Online Platforms Identified for Illegal Drug Sales

DRAP has identified multiple online platforms engaged in the unauthorized sale of medicines, according to sources familiar with the regulatory action. The authority has documented numerous websites and social media pages operating without proper authorization or regulatory oversight.

The scope of the problem extends beyond domestically produced medicines. DRAP’s investigation revealed a concerning trend: medicines smuggled from India and Iran are being sold online through various channels, often marketed directly to consumers without proper verification or regulatory compliance.

Unregistered and Smuggled Medicines Pose Critical Health Risks

Authorities have categorized the sale of unregistered and smuggled medicines as a severe threat to public health. These substandard medicines can cause serious adverse effects and life-threatening complications, according to DRAP’s assessment.

The regulatory authority emphasized that such medications bypass standard quality control measures, safety testing, and efficacy verification, all critical safeguards designed to protect patients.

Prescription-Free Promotion Creates Self-Medication Crisis

A particular concern flagged by DRAP is the promotion of medicines without prescriptions on social media and websites. This practice is actively encouraging self-medication among the general population, a development that authorities view as fundamentally dangerous.

The problem spans multiple therapeutic categories. DRAP specifically highlighted illegal online sales of:

Sexual health medicines

Weight loss medications

Mental health drugs

Other pharmaceutical products requiring medical supervision

Social media advertisements are actively promoting these medicines to consumers, often with misleading claims about efficacy and safety.

Violation of Drug Laws and Regulatory Framework

DRAP emphasized that unauthorized promotion and sale of medicines constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s drug laws. These activities bypass mandatory pre-approval requirements that DRAP has established for all pharmaceutical advertisements.

The regulatory authority has made pre-approval mandatory for all medicine advertisements, a requirement that illegal online sellers are systematically ignoring.

DRAP’s Regulatory Response and Enforcement Actions

The authority has issued explicit warnings to violators, outlining serious consequences for continued non-compliance:

Financial penalties for violations

Seizure of medicines

Criminal legal proceedings against responsible parties

DRAP has specifically requested the PTA to block websites and social media pages engaged in illegal medicine sales, demanding that social media companies remove advertisements promoting unregistered and smuggled drugs.

Public Warning Against Unverified Online Medicine Sources

In a direct advisory to the public, DRAP has instructed citizens to avoid purchasing medicines from unverified online sources. The authority emphasized that such purchases carry significant health risks and may involve counterfeit or substandard products.

The regulatory body stressed the importance of obtaining medicines through legitimate, authorized channels, either licensed pharmacies or proper medical prescriptions from registered healthcare providers.

Conclusion: Urgent Need for Coordinated Enforcement

DRAP’s action represents a necessary regulatory response to a growing public health threat. The involvement of the PTA in blocking illegal platforms indicates that the issue has been elevated as a matter requiring coordinated action between multiple government agencies.

The authority’s clear message is that illegal online medicine sales will not be tolerated, and those engaging in such activities face serious legal and financial consequences. Public cooperation in avoiding unverified online sources and reporting illegal medicine sales remains critical to addressing this challenge.