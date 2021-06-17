Drive for Digital Pakistan Gathers Pace as MOITT Launches Smart Village in 4 Provinces

The effects of steps taken under the Digital Pakistan Vision have begun to show up as MOITT launches the Smart Village project in all four provinces including Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Smart Village is a concept adopted by the governments, as an initiative focused on holistic rural development.

The project is launched in joint collaboration between the Federal Ministry of IT and Telecommunications through Universal Service Fund (USF), International Telecommunication Union & Huawei Technologies Pakistan who funded and technically supported the project.

The project is aimed at setting a center based on modern facilities in villages and rural areas, where people will be trained regarding the usage of IT facilities. In this way, they will not only gather IT knowledge and ongoing latest trends but will also be encouraged to incorporate them into their lives.

MOITT Launches Smart Village in 4 Provinces

The launch ceremony was integrated by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, and attended by Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei, Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO, Universal Service Fund (USF), Dr. Ismail Shah, Area Representative for Southeast Asia, International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“Smart Village project is another step towards realizing Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan.”, said Syed Amin Ul Haque. He further added that initially, one smart village will be established each at Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Later on, all these provinces and the rural areas will be flooded with it in order to spread digital literacy throughout Pakistan.

No doubt the government is working hard in order to promote digital literacy and in an effort to do so, it has launched more than 30 mobile applications, government web portals, and websites related to public services. Also, Smart Village is a big project of its kind and it will be propitious in the future. When people will be equipped with digital skills, not only their lives will improve but it will also be helpful for the state in the long run.

Many economies have predicted that advanced digital skills and others ranking ICT specialists are the fastest-growing roles these days that. It means there will be tens of millions of jobs for people with advanced digital skills in the coming years. Young people are often termed as digital natives, however, sometimes they do not get the opportunity to learn these skills but this time the smart village can act as a game-changer and we will be able to see the results in the coming years.

