Samsung Galaxy S22 has just gone through a drop test revealing whether its flat screen is durable or not. PBKreviews attempted this drop test to find out. He dropped the phone from different angles and heights to find out whether the front or back screen bear the drop or not.

Drop test of Samsung Galaxy S22 Shows Damage to Flat Screen

Long story short, you should really put on a screen protector. Gorilla Glass Victus+ is prone to cracks even from waist height falls. If the phone hits the pavement metal side down, it gets banged up but is mostly okay. Falling glass side down (be it the front or back Victus+ pane) causes cracks. You can get more idea after watching this video.

Previously, the same source has done the drop test on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone was off to an immediate disappointment as the Super Clear Glass above the cameras cracked after the first drop. However, it seems that the worst-case scenario is for the phone to fall on its side, hitting the ground with the curved edge of its screen. That caused the most damage.

Just for reminder, it costs $200 for replacing the screen on the Galaxy S22. But if you are subscribed to the Samsung Care+ the price drops to $29. Also, the back isn’t immune to damage, so it is better to put a case to avoid damage.

