It is now getting so easy to access any drug dealers to get drugs even teenagers can easily get drugs via photo-sharing app-SnapChat. According to BBC investigation that, Children as young as 14 can easily buy class A drugs with the help of Snapchat.

Drug dealers are using the social media app in order to advertise substances and make it feasible for their customers to get the drugs. They also arrange drug deals.

Drug Dealers Use SnapChat to Sell Drugs: BBC Investigation

The BBC used a temporary account to investigate. The team of the social app made an account of a 14-year-old decoy, whose profile clearly showed he was a schoolboy,and who is willing to buy two grams of MDMA. The deal was arranged in seconds and was delivered by drug dealers within minutes. Which were picked up by an undercover reporter of BBC.

BBC’s reporter discovered various accounts of Snapchat that post regular videos which show a large amounts of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis. The drug dealers post videos promoting the drugs they have for sale. They also send daily offers and advertisements by messaging privately.

According to Harry Shapiro, a drugs adviser:

“There’s no way you can varnish the truth about this, the worst that can happen to young people who consume a two gram bag of MDMA is they run the risk of dying. It’s as simple as that.”

Snapchat is a social media app via this platform people are able to post photos and video, which then disappear once they have been seen by receivers. But now some people are using this platform for unfavorable purposes which is no doubt encouraging destructive elements in our society. The social media app should take the notice of these type of activities strictly and should stop these activities on its platform in order to discourage the bad activities.

