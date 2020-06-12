Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority Approves COVID-19 Testing Kit

Pakistan’s premier COVID-19 test kit has been approved by the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP). It now means Pakistan has its own cost-effective COVID-19 test kid.

Minister of Science and Technology Government of Pakistan. Ch Fawad Hussain, On his official @fawadchaudhry twitter account he wrote, “Another milestone hit, DRAP approved Pakistan’s first COVID test kit, congratulations to @Official NUST and our research minds, you earned that title of us. It would greatly lower the expense of COVID studies, avoiding large product bills as well.

In an earlier message, he said, ‘MoU signed btw Minister of Science & Technology and Minister of National Health, assigning responsibility to Pak Engr Council (PEC) for mentoring design and local production of EM devices used to combat COVID-19 and the PEC would assist with the hunt for DRAP approval.

Pakistan registered the first COVID-19 patient on February 26 and the count has now risen to 125,933 as of June 12. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the most impacted province is Punjab 47,382 led by Sindh 46,828.

According to media reports, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has supplied all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 90 more portable ventilators.