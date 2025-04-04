DTI and Tapal Tea Join Hands to Empower Women through ‘Uraan’

DTI, in collaboration with Tapal Tea, successfully conducted a Recruitment Drive aimed at hiring female electricians for its flagship women empowerment program, “Uraan”. This initiative marks a significant milestone in DTI commitment to gender inclusion, opening new doors for women in technical roles traditionally dominated by men.

The recruitment drive received an encouraging response from aspiring female candidates, highlighting a growing interest in technical fields. As part of the “Uraan” program, Tapal Tea aims to create sustainable career opportunities for women in industrial roles such as electrical work. Additionally, discussions were held with DTI to expand the program by introducing specialized training in workplace safety and forklift operations, further enhancing participants’ skills and employability.

Adding his thoughts, DTI General Manager Murtaza Ali shared, “We believe that skill development is the key to unlocking new opportunities for women in technical fields. Our collaboration with Tapal Tea on the ‘Uraan’ program is a great example of how industries can come together to create an inclusive and skilled workforce for the future. We look forward to expanding this initiative and helping more women step confidently into technical careers.”

DTI and Tapal Tea representatives praised the collaboration, emphasizing the vital role of industry partnerships in promoting social change and creating inclusive opportunities for women in Pakistan’s workforce. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the “Uraan” program, ensuring women gain access to technical career pathways and the skills needed for long-term success.

