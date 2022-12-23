DuckDuckGo now blocks Google sign-in pop-ups on all sites

Advertisement

DuckDuckGo is trying to secure in the platform and in an effort to do so, the app and its extensions are blocking Google Sign-in pop-ups on all its apps and browser extensions. DuckDuckGo offers a privacy-focused search engine, email service, mobile apps, and data-protecting browser extensions.

A standalone web browser is also under development and is it beta currently for macOS. The company also announced that its Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Microsoft Edge apps and browser extensions will now actively block Google sign-in prompts displayed on sites.

Google sign-in pop-ups blocked for Collecting Users Data

On the other hand, Google gives a single sign-on option on the website to enable users to sign in to new platforms by using Google accounts. While this process looks super easy but its downside is the websites and apps users sign into can be tracked by Google.

Though Google has given a statement that, “Data from Sign In With Google is not used for ads or other non-security purposes,” DuckDuckGo believes Google still collects data.

While telling about this, DuckDuckGo said:

“See our testing in the attached image which shows Google is collecting data on sites when signed in with Google. For example, on investing.com, many requests are made to https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?.,”

“This includes the full page url in the request parameters. In testing, if we’re not signed into the website with Google, the DSID cookie sent with these requests has a value of NO_DATA. If we are signed into the website with Google, the DSID cookie sent with these requests has a long hexadecimal value.”

Cookie siphoning user data (left) and blocked (right) (DuckDuckGo)

With this, it is clearly evident that DuckDuckGo has taken the best step and has saved its users from data collection. Also Read: DuckDuckGo makes browsing easier for Android users