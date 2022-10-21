DuckDuckGo’s beta Mac app is open to public with new features

Called the privacy-first browser, DuckDuckGo was launched last year however since it was closed beta, Mac Users were not able to openly enjoy it till now. However, now there is good news! DuckDuckGo’s beta Mac app is now open for everyone and everyone can use it on their Mac from now on.

This is announced by DuckDuck Go who revealed that their browser can be downloaded by anyone who has Mac. The only reason why one does not want to use it as the main browser is that it is still in beta. however since the product is almost near completion, this issue will be resolved soon. This browser has some unique additions which the previous browsers lack till now. For example, DuckDuckGo consumed 60% fewer data than Chrome on Mac. The best thing is that it automatically gets rid of invasive ads before they are loaded.

This browser is integrated well with Bitwarden giving more privacy to users to fill in passwords on websites and suggesting random passwords when signing up for new accounts. Compared to the closed beta, now the browser has Duck Player, a wrapper for YouTube videos that blocks ads and incorporates strict privacy settings, working as an embedded video.

To me, as far as these features and privacy are concerned, it is one of the best browsers in the market, now the only issue is that it is still in beta so might be possible it has some bugs and errors which will be fixed towards the final launch. Those who have Mac and want to use this browser can download it from DuckDuckGo’s website.

As far as the Windows version of Duck Duck go is concerned, it is still in early testing and the company has not shared any date of its launch.

Also Read: Users Can Now Use Free Email Privacy Service of DuckDuckGo