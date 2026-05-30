As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of online search, not everyone is embracing the change. Many users are now looking for search experiences that focus on traditional web results rather than AI-generated answers. This trend has helped DuckDuckGo’s “No AI” search option gain significant attention in recent weeks.

The increase in interest came shortly after Google’s latest announcements at its annual I/O event. Google introduced several new AI-powered search features designed to make searching more interactive and personalized. These updates include AI-generated suggestions, follow-up questions, intelligent search assistance, and tools that connect information from services such as Gmail and Google Photos.

DuckDuckGo’s ‘No AI’ Search Option Gains Popularity as Users Seek Simpler Search Results

While many users may appreciate these new capabilities, others appear to prefer a simpler search experience. According to reports, traffic to DuckDuckGo’s “No AI” search page more than tripled following Google’s announcement. The privacy-focused search engine has seen a steady increase in visitors who want search results without AI-generated content.

DuckDuckGo’s “No AI” mode is designed for users who want a more traditional search experience. The feature removes AI-generated answers, avoids chatbot-style interactions, and reduces the number of AI-created images shown in search results. Instead, users receive standard web results that allow them to explore information directly from websites.

The growing popularity of this option highlights an interesting divide among internet users. While AI tools can save time by summarizing information and answering questions directly, some people worry that AI-generated responses may not always provide complete or accurate information. Others simply prefer to browse websites themselves rather than relying on AI summaries.

Privacy is another factor driving interest in alternative search engines. DuckDuckGo has built its reputation on protecting user data and limiting online tracking. Unlike many major technology companies, the platform focuses on keeping searches private and does not create detailed profiles of its users. This approach continues to attract people who value online privacy.

To meet the increasing demand, DuckDuckGo is promoting browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox that allow users to make “No AI” search their default experience. The company also plans to expand these settings to additional browser extensions in the future, making the feature easier to access.

DuckDuckGo is not the only company offering an alternative to AI-heavy search results. Other search engines, such as Kagi, also provide users with the option to search the web without being overwhelmed by AI-generated content. Kagi operates on a subscription model, offering an ad-free experience while emphasizing privacy and user control.

The growing interest in “No AI” search shows that user preferences are far from uniform. While artificial intelligence continues to transform how people interact with information online, there remains a strong demand for straightforward search tools that prioritize traditional web results.

As technology companies race to add more AI features, the success of options like DuckDuckGo’s “No AI” search serves as a reminder that many users still value simplicity, transparency, and direct access to information. The future of search may involve AI, but it is clear that traditional search experiences still have an important place on the internet.