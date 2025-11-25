LHC Grants Bail To Ducky Bhai in Gambling App Promotion Case

YouTuber Saad ur Rahman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, has been granted post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court in the ongoing case accusing him of promoting online gambling applications. The decision marks a major turning point in a case that has gripped Pakistan’s digital creator community for weeks.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry approved the bail petition on Monday, ordering Ducky Bhai’s release against surety bonds of Rs1 million. The judge observed that the Supreme Court has previously ruled that refusal of bail in similar cases is considered “unusual”, setting the context for today’s decision.

Court Proceedings and Key Observations

During the hearing, the court examined arguments presented by legal representatives from both sides before announcing the order. Ducky Bhai’s petition argued that the allegations did not justify prolonging his custody, especially when the investigation had already taken substantial steps.

The YouTuber was arrested earlier this month by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport, where he was stopped from leaving the country. Authorities flagged him after discovering his name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), a system used to restrict individuals from travelling abroad during active inquiries.

Background: Why the Case Drew Attention

The NCCIA had been investigating Ducky Bhai over claims that he had promoted online gambling apps through his digital platforms. The agency alleged that he attempted to leave Pakistan in an effort to evade ongoing inquiries, a claim his legal team denies.

His sudden detention at the airport became a trending topic on Pakistani social media, triggering debates around influencer responsibility, the regulation of digital creators, and how Pakistan handles online gambling–related offences.

NCCIA Bribery Scandal Casts a Shadow Over the Case

While the bail ruling focuses on the legal merits of the gambling-promotion allegations, the case now sits against the backdrop of a major corruption scandal inside the NCCIA, a development that has raised new questions about how cyber investigations are carried out in Pakistan.

Over recent weeks, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore has registered a case against several senior NCCIA officers, including Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz, following claims that officials allegedly demanded millions in bribes during the investigation into Ducky Bhai.

According to the FIR filed by Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, certain NCCIA officials allegedly demanded Rs9 million to “facilitate” her husband’s release. The complaint further claims that portions of the money were paid in cash and cheques and that significant funds from Rehman’s Binance crypto account, reportedly US$326,420, were siphoned off into an officer’s personal wallet.

The scandal has intensified debates around Pakistan’s digital law enforcement framework. While the country continues expanding its cyber-regulation machinery, critics argue that weak oversight, procedural gaps, and unchecked powers allow misconduct to thrive.

The LHC’s bail decision may give Ducky Bhai temporary relief, but the parallel NCCIA corruption revelations ensure the case will continue shaping conversations about trust, accountability, and reform in Pakistan’s cybercrime landscape.