Authorities confirmed on Sunday that popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, was detained at Lahore airport. According to officials, the arrest was made by the National Crime Investigation Agency (NCIA). Rehman was allegedly involved in promoting online gambling, which has raised serious concerns among authorities.

Sources revealed that the YouTuber was attempting to travel abroad when he was stopped at the airport. His name had already been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). This list prevents individuals under investigation from leaving the country. As a result, he was not allowed to board his flight.

Ducky Bhai Detained at Lahore Airport for Promoting Online Gambling

Ducky Bhai is one of the most well-known content creators in Pakistan. He has millions of followers across YouTube and other social media platforms. His content mainly includes gaming videos, commentary, and vlogs that have made him popular with younger audiences. Because of his wide reach, the allegations against him are being taken very seriously.

Officials said that Rehman will face further questioning regarding his alleged links to online gambling platforms. Investigators are looking into whether he promoted or endorsed services that are considered illegal in Pakistan. If proven, the charges could result in strict legal action.

This is not the first time online influencers in Pakistan have faced scrutiny. In recent years, several content creators have been questioned for their involvement in promoting unregulated online businesses. Authorities argue that such activities not only mislead young audiences but also encourage practices that are against the law.

Social media reactions to Ducky Bhai’s detention have been mixed. While some of his fans expressed support and called the arrest unfair, others believe that influencers should be held accountable for promoting harmful content. Many are now waiting to see how the investigation unfolds.

For now, Rehman remains in custody, and officials have confirmed that more details will be shared once the inquiry progresses. His case highlights the growing debate in Pakistan about the responsibility of digital creators and the regulation of online platforms.

As one of the country’s most followed YouTubers, the outcome of this case could set an important precedent for other influencers in Pakistan.