Pakistani gamer and YouTuber Ducky Bhai recently called out Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly making highly offensive remarks about Muslims and Pakistanis. Ducky Bhai expressed his satisfaction with the negative reaction Elvish Yadav has been receiving in India, stating that many people there dislike him and even want him to be arrested.

Ducky Bhai Exposes Elvish Yadav in Epic Roast Video

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ducky Bhai shared his thoughts, emphasizing that Pakistanis typically ignore individuals like Elvish Yadav, whom he referred to as “chapris.” He also expressed concern for fellow YouTuber Maxtern, stating that they have been following each other for years and hoping for his safety and justice, accompanied by the hashtag #ArrestElvishYadav.

The controversy escalated following a physical altercation between popular YouTubers Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern, and Elvish Yadav, resulting in a case being filed against the latter. In response to the allegations, Elvish Yadav took to Instagram to present what he claims is the other side of the story.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Elvish Yadav denied the accusations of assault and instead accused Sagar Thakur of threatening his family. Through an Instagram story, he conveyed his perspective, stating, “Ek sikke ke 2 pehlu, usne apni side rakhdi, ab thodi main kehlu” (There are two sides to every coin. He presented his side, now let me tell you my side). This indicates Yadav’s intention to provide his version of events and clarify his stance on the matter.

