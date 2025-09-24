Ducky Bhai’s Bail Rejected in Gambling Apps Case as Court Cites ‘Undeniable Evidence’

A local court on Tuesday denied bail to YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, in a high-profile case linked to the promotion of online gambling applications.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides. The defence maintained that investigators failed to establish Ducky Bhai’s role as a “country manager” for the apps in question.

Prosecutors from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), however, argued that seized electronic devices contained incriminating evidence, including voice chats with representatives of Binomo, a trading and gambling platform. They further revealed the recovery of $326,420 from one of the YouTuber’s accounts, allegedly received for promoting the banned applications.

The magistrate noted that the accused had offered no legitimate explanation for the funds, while technical reports confirmed his involvement. He remarked that misleading promotions by social media influencers could have “serious consequences for millions of followers.”

The court concluded that strong evidence existed against the YouTuber and dismissed his bail plea.

The case was registered on August 17 by NCCIA Lahore under multiple sections of the Electronic Crimes Act, including charges of electronic forgery, fraud, spamming, and spoofing, along with offences under Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Ducky Bhai had applied for bail on September 9, after being sent to jail on judicial remand.

