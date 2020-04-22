Everyone is staying at home, public spots are closed and there is no choice but only staring at your phone screen to get entertainment as well as to keep your self busy. Snapchat has also been building a product especially for the lockdown period that comes with more original content than ever before. Moreover, it also features games and augmented reality lenses for people to play with, that keeps the users stick to their phone’s screen and use the app longer than usual.

This newly designed strategy is now increasing the profit of the Snap. The company shared that this quarter it grew its daily active users by 11 million and by 20 per cent year over year.

Due to Lock down the Use of Snapchat is Way Up

During the first quarter, more than 20 million people watched a Snap Original that debuted in March and 60 Snapchat shows reached over 10 million viewers. In the last week of March compared to the last week of January, the Communication with friends also increased by over 30 per cent, with more than a 50 per cent increase in areas most impacted by the virus.

Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, said:

“Our sales teams have been focused on helping our brand partners craft thoughtful messages and create valuable experiences for Snapchatters during these difficult times, We are partnering with brands on how to best speak with the Snapchat generation and help them discover new products and services as they spend more time at home and online.”

She also said that the company’s sales teams were focusing on brands- that were expected to see an increase in business due to the pandemic- such as “gaming, home entertainment, e-commerce, and consumer packaged goods.

