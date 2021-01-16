Due to WhatsApp Privacy Policy Confusion, Update Delays by 3 Months

WhatsApp has reported that it has postponed the introduction of the new update by three months, following a huge backlash over its new Privacy Policy which saw tens of millions of its users move to alternatives such as Signal and Telegram. The policy reform was initially supposed to take place on February 8, according to a Facebook-owned company.

WhatsApp has explained that the change would not affect the sharing of personal messages and information with Facebook and addresses business chats only if a User speaks to the customer service channel of the Organization through WhatsApp.

Due to WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Delays by 3 Months

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” WhatsApp said in a company blog.

WhatsApp says more: “WhatsApp is based on a clear concept that what you share with friends and families stays with one user. That means that we can keep your private information secure, with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook will access these private messages.

“The upgrade introduces new ways that users will have to interact with a company on WhatsApp, which has greater clarity on how we obtain and use data. While not everyone shops with a company on WhatsApp now, we expect that more people will want to do so in the future and these services are known to important people.

This change would not improve our ability to exchange data with Facebook.” The company said the date on which individuals will be asked to review and accept the terms was moved back. “On February 8, no one will have their account removed or deleted.

On Friday, the company published a separate blog post seeking to clear up the misunderstanding, and it showed an infographic that specifies what information is covered while WhatsApp is accessed by someone. In order to try to clear up the problem, Facebook officials, including Instagram chief Adam Mosseri and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, have used Twitter.

The poor track record of Facebook’s privacy, and the fact that WhatsApp has set its sights overtime on monetizing the site with its large international user base, has eroded trust in the messaging app, which, in turn, has had the effect of making a relatively mundane update into a worldwide controversy.

WhatsApp also claims that the three-month delay can now be used to help communicate both the improvements in its current policies and its long-standing privacy policies surrounding private messages, location sharing, and other confidential details.

The blog post states, “We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms,” The service said that if they could not agree to the revised terms of service agreement that announced the changes earlier this month, no one would lose access to the app.

