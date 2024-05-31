Dust Off Your PlayStation 5 As Sony Announces 14 New Video Games
PlayStation recently kicked off its second State of Play event of the year. The rapid-fire showcase was held on 30 / 31 May depending on region. It featured 14 different titles across 30 minutes, offering a teaser of what’s on its way for gaming fans. Several big announcements and trailers were revealed during the event. Moreover, there were also fresh looks at upcoming titles including the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds, the Silent Hill 2 remake, God of War Ragnarok, etc. PlayStation 5 users! Brace Yourselves as 14 new video games are on their way!
Sony Announces 14 New Video Games For PlayStation 5
Let’s discuss all newly announced PlayStation 5 Games one by one!
Concord
God of War: Ragnarok on PC
The highly anticipated action-adventure game will hit your PC on Sept 19.
Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Dynasty Warriors: Origins seems to be a dedicated follow-up to the long-running series that invented the “musou” genre of outrageous hack-and-slash action games. It will come out in 2025.
Infinity Nikki
Ballad of Antara
Behemoth
Behemoth is a new VR fantasy action game. It will let you fulfill your dreams of hacking away at bad guys with swords bows and arrows. and everything else they use in fantasy fiction. If you still have a PSVR2 lying around, you might play it on that when it launches this fall.
Alien: Rogue Incursion
It’s a first-person Alien horror game in VR. It sounds thrilling and terrifying, depending on who you happen to be.
Marvel Rivals
Where Winds Meet
Where Winds Meet is an open-world action game where you can do martial arts.
Until Dawn remake
Until Dawn is a celebrity-filled horror select-your-own-adventure game for PlayStation 4. It has been a big hit. Now, it’s coming to PS5 and PC with improved visuals later this year.
Path of Exile 2
Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 is a psychological horror masterpiece and one of the best games in its series for two decades.
Monster Hunter Wilds
Astro Bot
Last but not least is Astro Bot. It is a fully fleshed-out sequel to the PS5 pack-in game Astro’s Playroom. It’s an extremely adorable 3D platformer starring a fun little robot that Sony needed to adopt as a mascot yesterday. Sony confirmed this is a full-length game that will launch on Sept. 6.
