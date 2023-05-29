Government May Reduce Duty On Mobile Phones In Budget 2023-24

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering the suggestions of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association. The point worth mentioning here is that these suggestions are expected to become part of the budget. Let me tell you that the number of mobile phone users in Pakistan exceeded 18 crores and 69 lacs. In order to manage the financial crisis of the current financial year, the government is considering a proposal for a conspicuous reduction in the rates of duties on cellular phones in the new budget.

It would not be wrong to say that the mobile industry is on the brink of collapse currently due to an increase in taxes. It affected traders and made the life of millions of people difficult to earn a livelihood. If we talk about smartphones, a 75 percent duty was imposed on cellular phones in Pakistan as compared to other regions like Singapore, Bangladesh, and Turkey. Many people have been using smartphones without paying duties due to this reason. The additional hefty amount of duty on cell phones has made it out of reach to the poor, laborers, daily wagers, students, professionals, the lawyer community, and civil society. Some people have been using smartphones illegally without paying heavy taxes to enjoy all functions of smartphones, which is imposing a loss on the national kitty.

We have come to know that a delegation of the Mobile Phones Traders Association has recently given a recommendation to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials. Reports claim that these proposals and recommendations are being reviewed to make them a part of the new budget. Let’s wait and hope that the new budget comes with reduced taxes so that everyone can enjoy all functions of their smartphones.

Also Read: HUGE WhatsApp Update! Soon You Will Be Able To Message Users Without Having Their Phone Numbers (phoneworld.com.pk)