Dynamic Queue Feature of YouTube Music can personalize playback experience

The love for music is never going to end soon. Due to this, YouTube Music is incorporating more dynamic features to make this app stand out among others. Just recently, the app borrowed media controls from Android 13 in order to give itself an attractive look. This is not an end when it comes to the company’s efforts to make its app more adaptable. Just recently, it has revealed a new service on which it is working. Named Dynamic Queue, iOS users will soon be able to benefit themselves a lot through this service. Dynamic Queue Feature of YouTube Music works in a different way whereas things on YouTube Music work differently.

For instance, if you are listening to your favorite track, the company will give you suggestions of songs from the same genre. Also, the next song that automatically gets played will be from the same family. It means now if you have a different mood, you will have to choose another song and will start getting suggestions related to that song.

Dynamic Queue Feature of YouTube Music About to Land for iOS and Web Users

The overall process is not hefty but it just annoys you sometimes. Catering to this, Dynamic Queue is designed to make exploration much easier than before. It means if you skip some song midway, the overall behavior will change based on your listening behavior.

It seems like YouTube Music is trying to copy Spotify’s personalized music style having a customized on-off switch. While YouTube is testing this feature, everyone is not happy about it. A user’s comment on Reddit revealed that he was not happy about this upcoming feature and this new addition can ruin the mood of some users having an electric taste.

Well, apart from these mixed thoughts from users, this feature is not totally ready to reach people since it still needs multiple adjustments.

The dynamic Queue feature on YouTube Music is being tested for both Android and YouTube Music’s web interface. Some users might have received this feature as a part of a testing phase where it can be toggled on and off under “Playback & restrictions.”

Right now, the launch on Android is not confirmed yet.

