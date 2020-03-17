The E-BIL In Pakistan Welcomes Foreign Businessmen

The Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with NADRA has launched e-Business Visa Invitation Letter System (E-BIL) which is another step towards easing business here on Tuesday, March 2020.

NADRA & DGTO, MoC, have launched the e-Business Visa Invitation Letter System (E-BIL) on Tuesday, March 2020. Chambers and Trade Associations can e-file applications for business visa on arrival for nationals of 190 countries. The applications will be processed in 48-78 hours.

 The Ministry of Commerce is now providing E-Business visa facility, in collaboration with NADRA. All Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and Trade Associations are connected to it for uploading visa invitation letters.

 According to the Commerce Ministry, in the light of the Prime Minister’s vision, E-BIL is launched to facilitate all potential foreigners interested in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.  

 Foreign nationals can apply for a business invitation letter (a required document for Pakistan’s business visa application through E-BIL.

It is another wonderful step towards uplifting the economy of Pakistan by the government of Pakistan. For further details visit:

https://ebil.nadra.gov.pk/

