E-Challan Pending? Check Now or your Vehicle will be Captured by ITP
The digital drive in Pakistan continues with Islamabad Traffic Police making its e-challan system more effective. In this regard, we should give credit to the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The officer took amazing initiatives to implement traffic rules by utilizing Safe City’s automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras. The e-challan tickets were issued to the vehicle owners who broke traffic rules. It is pertinent to mention here that some drivers even received multiple tickets for repeated offenses.
Disclaimer!
If the challans are not paid, then Police will use modern technology like brief cam alerts and Safe City cameras to trace and impound the vehicles at police stations.
As a result of these efforts, 39 e-challan defaulters paid 462 challans amounting to Rs 88,400. The remaining defaulters are being contacted through phone calls and the official website of Islamabad Capital Police.
The residents of Islamabad can look out for their challan on the official website of the Islamabad capital police by entering the vehicle registration number at the given link:
https://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php.