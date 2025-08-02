The Punjab government has launched the e-challan system in Bahawalpur. This step is part of the Safe City Project. The aim is to improve traffic control and support law enforcement in the city.

According to an official press release, Bahawalpur joins other cities in Punjab that already use this system. The e-challan setup uses modern surveillance tools. These include AI-powered CCTV cameras installed at key locations.

The cameras are placed at entry and exit points, main intersections, busy roads, and around government offices. They monitor traffic 24/7 and help catch people breaking traffic rules.

E-Challan System Launched in Another City of Punjab

With this system now live, traffic violators in Bahawalpur are receiving electronic challans. This marks a big move towards automated traffic law enforcement in the city.

For those who don’t know, an e-challan is a digital traffic ticket. It is issued to people who break traffic rules like speeding, running red lights, or parking in the wrong spot.

Unlike the old paper-based challan, this one is fully automated. It uses CCTV cameras, often powered by artificial intelligence. These cameras spot violations in real-time.

Once a violation is detected, the system generates a challan. The details are then sent to the offender via SMS, email, or through an online portal. The challan includes the violation details, fine amount, and how to pay it.

This method saves time, reduces corruption, and increases efficiency. It also limits the need for traffic officers to manually stop and fine violators. More importantly, it brings transparency to the process.

The e-challan system is not just about traffic rules. It also helps with overall city surveillance. The same cameras used for traffic monitoring can also help in identifying criminal activity.

By using AI and real-time data, the system can alert authorities about suspicious behaviour. This can help law enforcement respond faster and better.

The launch of this system in Bahawalpur shows the government’s focus on smart governance. It combines technology with public service to make cities safer and more organised.

The success of this system depends on public support. Drivers need to follow traffic rules. They should also pay fines on time if they receive an e-challan.

To make it easier, the government has made online payment options available. Citizens can check and pay their challans through the official Safe City portal.

Bahawalpur’s e-challan system is a step toward modern and safer cities. It brings smart technology into daily life and encourages people to be more responsible on the roads.

As the project expands, it could lead to fewer accidents, better traffic flow, and stronger law enforcement. Punjab’s use of AI in public safety shows that smart solutions can truly make a difference.