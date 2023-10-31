E-Challan Verification and Online Payment – A Comprehensive Guide

Digital penetration has reached unprecedented heights, and it has made the lives of people easier in many ways. One such instance is the e-challan system that has been devised in a number of countries, including Pakistan. Gone are the days when you had to submit the paper challan and go through the tiring process. The e-challan system is an electronic traffic enforcement system that allows the authorities to issue and manage traffic violation fines and penalties. Furthermore, the e-challan system was devised in Pakistan with the ambition of improving road safety and controlling traffic violations.

What is an E-Challan?

Basically, an e-challan is a digital traffic violation ticket issued by law enforcement in case of a traffic violation. These e-challans are disseminated through email or SMS. It’s a modern mechanism for regulating traffic and improving road safety.

Here’s how the E-challan System works.

Violation Detection:

This system discovers traffic violations with the help of different techniques, such as automated cameras, sensors, or the manual observation of traffic police officers.

Data Collection:

After a violation is caught, the relevant information about the vehicle, date, time, and location is collected electronically, as the record of all registered vehicles is available in the databases.

Issuing E-Challan:

After gathering all the relevant information, an e-challan is generated and sent to the vehicle owner via email or SMS.

Payment:

The offender usually has multiple options to pay the e-challan through different online payment methods or in person at particular locations.

Record Keeping:

All digital violation tickets are recorded and maintained electronically, making it manageable for authorities to track and manage traffic violations and payments.

How to verify the ITP E Challan?

After receiving the e-challan via email or SMS, you can verify it through the official website of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP). Here’s how you can verify:

Visit the ITP e-challan verification page by clicking on this link.

Afterward, you will have to provide the vehicle registration number with dashes and click on ‘Search.’ Subsequently, either you will be able to see your e-challan or ‘no record found’ will appear.

How to Pay E challan through online channels?

Through Jazz Cash:

Launch Jazz Cash on your smartphone and scroll down.

While scrolling down, you will see the option of ‘Government Payments.’ Under it, you will be able to see the option of Traffic Challan as you can see in the given image. Tap on it.

From the next window, select ‘Islamabad Traffic Police.

Now enter the Challan ID’ and press ‘OK.’

Afterward, your e-challan will appear on the screen. You can pay it easily from there.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What information do I need to verify and pay my E-Challan online?

Generally, you just need to provide the vehicle registration number to verify the E challan. For online payment of the e challan, you will be required to provide the challan ID (written on your e-challan).

Q. How long do I have to pay an E-Challan issued by ITP, and what happens if I don’t pay it on time?

The time period for paying an E Challan can vary. Therefore, it’s important to check the due date mentioned on the E Challan. On the contrary, if you are not able to pay the e-challan within the given time frame, you may incur additional penalties, and in extreme cases, your vehicle’s registration might be suspended.

