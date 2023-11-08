E-Challans vs. Traditional Traffic Tickets: Understanding the Differences

In the last few years or so, digitization has reached almost every corner of Pakistan. The traditional system of traffic challans is also modernizing with the introduction of e-challans. The new system saves the masses from the hustle of clearing traditional traffic challans, in which they have to go through numerous stages. The e-challan system, on the other hand, is quite efficient and easy to use. There are several other differences in the penalty system, which will be part of our discussion. However, before moving forward, let’s take a look at what is meant by these two challan systems.

What is a traditional traffic ticket?

A traditional traffic ticket is regarded as a legal notice issued by traffic law enforcement officers in case of a traffic violation. They are also known as “citations” or “summons.” The traffic violations include speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, running a red light, etc. The ticket also includes other information, such as the date and time, along with the location of the violation. In addition, the ticket also includes the vehicle’s license plate number along with a description of the offense. Moreover, most of the traffic challans also include instructions regarding how to respond.

What are E-Challans?

An e-challan stands for “electronic challan.” It is an electronic version of a traffic challan or ticket issued by law enforcement personnel to individuals in case of any traffic violation. Generally, E-challans are issued using electronic devices such as handheld computers or cameras that are equipped with OCR (optical character recognition) technology to capture the license plate number of the vehicle and other related information. The electronic challans are then sent to the registered address of the violator online, usually via mail, email or SMS. Furthermore, the e-challan can also be checked online on the official website of related law enforcement departments, including city traffic police, motorway police, etc.

Here are some of the general differences between traditional traffic challans and e-challans:

Differences Between Traditional Traffic Challans and E-challans

Issuance:

E-challans are generated electronically with the help of cameras and automated systems to catch violations. Then, these challans are issued through digital channels, including email and SMS.

Police officers who capture a certain traffic violation firsthand issue traditional traffic tickets.

Delivery:

Generally, E-Challans are sent to the registered address of the violator through mail or electronically.

Traditional traffic tickets are delivered by hand to the violator by the traffic officer in charge.

Payment:

E-Challans can be paid through different online channels, making the whole process pretty convenient. In Pakistan, you can pay the traffic challans via the JazzCash app.

Some traditional traffic tickets may also offer online payment options, but mostly you will have to pay the challan in person to the designated traffic department.

Processing Time:

It’s obvious that E-Challans are processed faster because they are digital. The violator instantly receives the notification after getting caught by a camera.

On the other hand, traditional traffic tickets may take longer as they will be issued manually by the traffic officer.

Accuracy:

E-challans are often regarded as more factual as they are issued by automated systems, thus mitigating the possibility of human error.

Traditional traffic tickets depend on the observations and assessment of the issuing traffic officer, which can sometimes be subjective.

Evidence:

E-challans often contain a photo or video proof of the traffic violation, thus making it easier for the violator to know the cause of the ticket.

On the other hand, traditional traffic tickets depend on the testimony of the officer and don’t include photo or video evidence.

Appeals:

E-Challans usually offer an online system for court appeals against the penalty, making the process more transparent and accessible.

Traditional traffic tickets mostly require a physical visit to a court or municipal office for an appeal.

Environmental Impact:

The use of paper is minimized through E-Challans; therefore, they are more environmentally friendly in comparison to physical tickets.

In traditional traffic tickets, there is too much use of paper, which can contribute to environmental waste.

Convenience:

E-Challans are often regarded as more suitable for both law enforcement and violators owing to their digital nature.

Traditional traffic tickets, on the other hand, require more administrative effort and manual handling.

We hope that by now, you will be able to understand the differences between a traditional traffic challan and an e-challan. Feel free to reach out to us through the comment section if you like our article or have any queries regarding it.