E- Driving License Facility Introduced For Citizens Of Pakistan

According to the latest reports, Punjab police have recently rolled out electronic driving licenses (e-driving) Licenses for citizens across Punjab. Reports claim that Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Usman Anwar stated that now citizens of Pakistan can apply on the official website of the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS).

It is pertinent to mention here that citizens can download driving licenses in PDF form and use them while driving. IG Punjab Police stated that more than 3 million driving licenses were issued during 2023. Moreover, the number of driving license centers also increased from 45 to 200 across Punjab.

Pakistan, like many developing countries, has faced several challenges in its traditional paper-based driving license system. Long queues, delays in processing, and the bulk of fake licenses were some of the problems invading the system. Moreover, corruption and bribery were quite common while dealing with traffic authorities. So, this step towards digitalization marks a significant leap forward in facilitating the process of obtaining and renewing driving licenses, reducing corruption, and improving road safety across Pakistan.

Click Here if you want to apply for your driving license.

According to some sources, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) unearthed over 27,000 fake driving licenses by a group in three years. The investigation revealed that the network of suspects who were arrested had issued more than 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years. They charged 4000 to 10,000 for one fake license and even verified the fake licenses through a fake website. FIA still couldn’t block the websites. Furthermore, the group used an online app to receive the amount and had a printing machine for the fake driving licenses.

