e& International Delegation meets key government stakeholders from Telecom & Privatization Sector

A high level delegation from e& International comprising of top management held meetings with Federal Secretary IT, Federal Secretary Privatization, and other key government stakeholders in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The delegation led by CEO International, e&, Mikhail Gerchuk met with the Federal Secretary IT, Mohsin Mushtaq, Federal Secretary for Privatization, Dr. Iram A. Khan and Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M). The delegation from e& was accompanied by President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf.

During the meeting, Mohsin Mushtaq welcomed the delegation from e& International to Pakistan. Matters of mutual interest were discussed with a focus especially on Telecom Sector and its significance on the national economic growth. The agenda of discussion also included e& International and PTCL Group’s incredible support in developing a strong infrastructure in Pakistan that would surely transform the country into a digitalized economy.

The management and government officials exchanged their views on the ongoing crisis in the country by the recent floods and ways to extend joint support for the people during these tough times. The discussion also included the issue of telecom companies in Pakistan requiring import of communication equipment for their network up-gradation and expansion as well as to maintain the quality-of-service requirements mandated for the sector. In addition, both sides talked about the resolution of prevailing regulatory issues of the telecom sector in Pakistan. CEO International, e&, Mikhail Gerchuk commended the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan including Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Ministry of Privatization.

President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf briefed the government officials and dignitaries regarding the Rs. 1.75 billion flood relief package.

