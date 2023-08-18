E-Passports Launched Nationwide – Check out the New Fee Schedule!

Digitization is the need of time in almost every aspect of life. The authorities in Pakistan have been working to digitize its different services to facilitate the masses. In a recent move, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports launched e-passports at all passport offices nationwide. It is pertinent to mention that Directorate rolled out e-passports in Islamabad in June.

The Directorate also released an official fee schedule for these new e-passports as you can see in the given table.

Passport Type Pages Normal Fee (Rs) Urgent Fee (Rs) 5-Year E-Passport 36 9000 15000 72-Page E-Passport 72 16500 27000 10-Year E-Passport 36 13500 22500 72-Page 10-Year E-Passport 72 24750 40500

As you can see, the fee structure for normal passports remains the same, however, the urgent fee has been increased. These new fee schedules came into effect on August 16th. The E-passport service is an indication of the transformation of passport services in Pakistan and marks a significant development toward digitalization in administrative procedures.

Initially, the e-passports were only limited to diplomatic and government officials. Afterward, former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the e-facility was being extended to Islamabad’s citizens and subsequently to the general public across the country.

Last month, in a tweet, the directorate proudly announced the successful printing and shipment of the first-ever passport applied for through the Inland Online Application process.

Also read:

You Can Now Get Your Normal Fee Passport in Just 10 Days