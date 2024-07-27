e-Pay Punjab: A Digital Success Or Failure

The Punjab government has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. The province’s online tax and levies payment solution, e-Pay Punjab, has facilitated the collection of over Rs518 billion in tax revenue through more than 59 million transactions.

This remarkable achievement was revealed during a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf. The meeting highlighted the platform’s success in streamlining the tax payment system for citizens.

A Collaborative Effort

Developed jointly by the PITB and the Punjab Finance Department, this initiative stands as a pioneering government payment aggregator. The platform currently enables citizens to conveniently pay for 84 different taxes and levies across 18 government departments.

Benefits of e-Pay Punjab

The success of e-Pay Punjab is evident in its numerous advantages. By digitizing the tax payment process, the platform has eliminated the need for physical visits to government offices, saving citizens time and effort. Additionally, it has enhanced transparency and accountability in the tax collection system.

The platform’s role in boosting government revenue is undeniable. The collection of over Rs518 billion through e-Pay Punjab underscores its effectiveness in facilitating tax compliance.

Future Expansion

The PITB Chairman expressed optimism about the platform’s future growth, indicating plans to incorporate more taxes, levies, and government departments into this new system. This expansion will further solidify the platform’s position as a comprehensive and efficient solution for citizens and government alike.

The success of e-Payment punjab serves as a model for other provinces and government departments in Pakistan, demonstrating the potential of digital transformation to improve service delivery and increase revenue generation.