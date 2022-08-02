E-Pay Punjab Successfully Collects Around PKR 100 Billion Through 19.5 M Transactions

E-Pay Punjab is the first ever payment aggregator for the province of Punjab. Its goal is to accelerate the rate of financial inclusion among Punjab’s residents. In a landmark achievement, ePay Punjab has managed to collect more than PKR 100 billion through 19.5 million transactions.

Details of total collection by ePay Punjab:

e-Pay Punjab has collected a total of Rs 13.6 billion in token tax, Rs 63 billion in sales tax on services, Rs 4.5 billion in traffic challan, Rs 9.5 billion in property tax, and Rs 1.71 billion in route permits, according to information shared by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Monday.

E-Pay Punjab Collects Around PKR 100 Billion by expanding taxes

In addition to that, an official from PITB said that the mobile application designed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Finance Department now includes the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) fees, making it the 24th tax in its portfolio. Furthermore, he said,

The PPSC connection with e-Pay Punjab will allow prospective candidates to pay online for job test costs as part of the government hiring procedure.

Furthermore, substituting the existing payment system with e-Pay Punjab to pay the PPSC fee will provide transparency and ease. The user-friendly UI of the e-Pay app enables candidates to quickly provide the relevant information, generate a 17-digit PSID code, and pay online.

E-Pay Punjab also allows payments to be made by ATM, online banking, mobile phone banking, and over-the-counter at the 1Link member banks closest to the customer. Additionally, the applicants can also pay the fees through Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa, and other microfinance banks.

